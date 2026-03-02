‘Yorme’ orders fuel cut amid Middle East conflict

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered a 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption for all city government operations Monday, citing an anticipated global oil shock following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In Executive Order 7, Domagoso warned that the escalating conflict in the Middle East, including the joint US-Israel strike against Iran known as “Operation Epic Fury,” will cause significant market volatility and supply disruptions.

The order follows Iran’s declaration of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that handles approximately 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

Domagoso said that the directive mandates that all city departments, bureaus, and offices achieve a minimum 50 percent cut in fuel use for motor vehicles, generators, and heavy equipment.

“The city government of Manila must act to protect public funds, maintain essential public services and reduce exposure to fuel supply and price shocks,” the mayor said in the order.

To meet these targets, the city has prohibited all non-essential travel for officials and staff. All “lakbay-aral” study tours and foreign trips are suspended unless deemed critical to city operations.

Furthermore, meetings with Manila’s 896 barangays, 44 health centers, and seven hospitals must now be conducted online.

The austerity measures extend to electricity and education. City offices are required to switch off power at 5 p.m., with the exception of city-run hospitals. Public elementary and secondary schools must hold graduation ceremonies on their respective campuses to reduce travel costs for families.

The order also authorizes staggered shifts, compressed workweeks, and remote work arrangements for city employees where feasible.

Exempted from the restrictions are emergency response operations, including police, fire, and ambulance services, as well as disaster risk reduction, garbage collection and traffic management.

Violations of the new fuel and travel provisions will be subject to administrative investigation and penalties under civil service rules. The order took effect immediately and will remain in place until the mayor determines that fuel conditions have stabilized.