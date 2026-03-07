US bomber aircrafts arrive in UK bases, Trump warns Iran of 'the big one'

Reports indicate that the US may also send B-2 stealth bombers and B-52 aircraft to RAF Fairford and the joint UK-US facility at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands as part of preparations for intensified air operations.

The buildup follows Trump’s warning that a major strike campaign against Iran could soon begin.

“We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened. The big one is coming soon,” Trump said earlier this week.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Thursday, 5 March 2026, that the United States plans a “dramatic” surge in air operations, supported by access to British bases.

“When we say more to come, it’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities, and it’s more bomber pulses more frequently,” Hegseth said.

The B-1 Lancer bomber that arrived in Britain is capable of carrying up to 24 missiles and can reach speeds of about 900 miles per hour. The aircraft is designed for long-range strike missions and can deliver large payloads of guided and unguided weapons.

Military analysts say the deployment could signal preparations for a broader bombing campaign targeting Iranian missile infrastructure and military facilities.

Some experts have also speculated that the United States could deploy its largest conventional weapon, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” which weighs about 10 tonnes and is capable of creating a crater more than 100 feet wide.