US bomber aircrafts arrive in UK bases, Trump warns Iran of 'the big one'

United States bomber aircraft have begun arriving at British air bases as President Donald Trump warned that a larger wave of strikes against Iran may be imminent.
A US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday, 6 March 2026, with more American aircraft expected to arrive in the coming days as Washington expands military operations linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran.
Officials and aviation observers earlier tracked aircraft traveling from a US Air Force base in Texas toward the United Kingdom, fueling speculation that additional strategic bombers would soon be deployed.
Reports indicate that the US may also send B-2 stealth bombers and B-52 aircraft to RAF Fairford and the joint UK-US facility at Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands as part of preparations for intensified air operations.
The buildup follows Trump’s warning that a major strike campaign against Iran could soon begin.
“We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened. The big one is coming soon,” Trump said earlier this week.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed Thursday, 5 March 2026, that the United States plans a “dramatic” surge in air operations, supported by access to British bases.
“When we say more to come, it’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities, and it’s more bomber pulses more frequently,” Hegseth said.
The B-1 Lancer bomber that arrived in Britain is capable of carrying up to 24 missiles and can reach speeds of about 900 miles per hour. The aircraft is designed for long-range strike missions and can deliver large payloads of guided and unguided weapons.
Military analysts say the deployment could signal preparations for a broader bombing campaign targeting Iranian missile infrastructure and military facilities.
Some experts have also speculated that the United States could deploy its largest conventional weapon, the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” which weighs about 10 tonnes and is capable of creating a crater more than 100 feet wide.
The weapon has rarely been used due to concerns about its destructive potential and the risk of civilian casualties.
The latest deployment comes roughly a week after the United States and Israel began military operations against Iran under what officials described as a coordinated campaign targeting missile facilities and military infrastructure.
The conflict has already caused significant casualties across the region.
Reports cited more than 1,300 deaths in Iran, over 100 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and several US troops killed since the fighting began.
Iran has responded with waves of drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel as well as American and allied military bases and diplomatic facilities in the Middle East.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially resisted US requests to launch attacks from UK bases but later approved limited use of the facilities for what London described as “defensive” operations aimed at protecting allies from Iranian missile attacks.
The decision followed escalating tensions between Washington and London after Trump publicly criticized Starmer’s initial hesitation.
Despite the authorization, British officials have said the United Kingdom is not currently participating directly in offensive strikes against Iran, though Defense Secretary John Healey has not ruled out further involvement depending on developments in the conflict.