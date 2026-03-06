Women activists storm U.S. Embassy against bombing of girls' schools in Iran

Members of Gabriela Youth storm the U.S. Embassy to condemn the U.S and Israel following their bombing of a girls’ school in Iran during a lightning rally in Manila on Friday, 6 March 2026. The missile attack that hit a primary school in Minab, south of Iran, on 1 March, killed at least 165 students and wounded more than 100 others, according to reports from Iranian state media. John Carlo Magallon

