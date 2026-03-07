Trump demands Iran’s 'unconditional surrender' as war widens

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran entered its second week with no clear path toward a ceasefire.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Friday, 6 March 2026, Trump said the United States would accept no negotiated settlement with Tehran.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote.

He added that after Iran’s surrender and the selection of “acceptable” leadership, the United States and its allies would help rebuild the country’s economy and restore stability.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we … will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he said.

Trump’s remarks signaled a hardening stance by Washington just as reports emerged that some countries were exploring mediation efforts to halt the fighting.