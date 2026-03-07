Trump demands Iran’s 'unconditional surrender' as war widens

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” as the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran entered its second week with no clear path toward a ceasefire.
In a post on his Truth Social platform Friday, 6 March 2026, Trump said the United States would accept no negotiated settlement with Tehran.
“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote.
He added that after Iran’s surrender and the selection of “acceptable” leadership, the United States and its allies would help rebuild the country’s economy and restore stability.
“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we … will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he said.
Trump’s remarks signaled a hardening stance by Washington just as reports emerged that some countries were exploring mediation efforts to halt the fighting.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday, 6 March 2026, that unnamed states had begun diplomatic initiatives, but warned that Tehran would continue defending its sovereignty.
The war began after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran last week that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military figures, triggering retaliatory attacks across the Middle East.
Since then, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and several countries hosting US military facilities, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.
The conflict has also spread into Lebanon, where Israel has intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in Beirut and other areas.
According to Iranian officials, more than 1,300 people have been killed in the country since the start of the bombing campaign. Lebanese authorities have reported over 100 deaths in Israeli strikes, while Iran’s attacks have killed several people in Israel and at least six US service members.
As fighting continues, Washington has suggested the military campaign could last several more weeks.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration expects operations to continue for four to six weeks as US forces pursue their objectives.
“We are well on our way to achieving those objectives,” she said.
Meanwhile, new geopolitical tensions have emerged around the conflict.
US officials said intelligence indicated that Russia may have provided Iran with information about American military positions in the Middle East, including the locations of warships and aircraft.
Russia has denied direct involvement in the conflict but confirmed that President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Friday with Iranian President Pezeshkian.
The Kremlin said Putin expressed condolences for those killed in the strikes and reiterated Moscow’s position that hostilities should end immediately through diplomatic negotiations.
Despite those calls for talks, Trump has repeatedly indicated that he intends to shape Iran’s future leadership as part of the outcome of the war.
In recent remarks, he suggested he should have a role in selecting Iran’s next leader following the killing of Khamenei.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations rejected that idea, saying any new leadership would be chosen according to the country’s constitutional process and the will of the Iranian people.
As the war spreads across multiple fronts in the Middle East, analysts warn that the growing involvement of regional and global powers could complicate efforts to de-escalate the conflict.