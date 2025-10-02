Jacob Elordi is the monster in Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein'

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The movie's latest trailer centers on Frankenstein's creation: the patchwork monster portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

In Del Toro's version, the creature is almost delicate and a statuesque figure.

“He needs to feel like a baby, and then he needs to feel like a philosopher, like a man,” del Toro tells Netflix.

The video shows the monster, tormented by memories of his body's previous incarnations, pursuing his creator. The origins of this version of Frankenstein can be traced back to the Crimean War, where soldiers' frozen carcasses were discovered on a destroyed battlefield and used to fit together a puzzle.

“He’s working with a bunch of mutilated corpses,” del Toro added. “This is a resurrected soldier out of a mass grave, basically.”

Frankenstein hits theaters on 17 October and Netflix on 7 November.