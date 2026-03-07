DHSUD, UP break ground on UPLB rental housing

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the University of the Philippines (UP) on Friday broke ground for a rental housing project at UP Los Baños, the first on-campus housing development in 45 years.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and UP President Angelo Jimenez led the ceremony at the project site in Paciano Rizal, Bay. The housing will initially serve about 1,000 low-income employees, students, and nearby informal settler families.
“Under President Marcos’ Expanded 4P program, we aim to help more Filipinos access decent, safe, and affordable housing,” Aliling said. “This rental housing project will provide a more dignified living for those who need it most.”
Jimenez emphasized the importance of housing for the welfare of UP constituents, describing the DHSUD-UP partnership as a step toward a transformative agenda for students, faculty, and residents. UPLB Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. noted the project was finalized in just two months, calling it a major boost to the university’s shelter initiatives.
Aliling said DHSUD will continue supporting UP’s housing programs, including a similar project at UP Diliman. “President Marcos’ directive is clear: bring government services closer to the people,” he said.