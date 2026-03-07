DHSUD, UP break ground on UPLB rental housing

“Under President Marcos’ Expanded 4P program, we aim to help more Filipinos access decent, safe, and affordable housing,” Aliling said. “This rental housing project will provide a more dignified living for those who need it most.”

Jimenez emphasized the importance of housing for the welfare of UP constituents, describing the DHSUD-UP partnership as a step toward a transformative agenda for students, faculty, and residents. UPLB Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. noted the project was finalized in just two months, calling it a major boost to the university’s shelter initiatives.

Aliling said DHSUD will continue supporting UP’s housing programs, including a similar project at UP Diliman. “President Marcos’ directive is clear: bring government services closer to the people,” he said.