Aboitiz reaffirms commitment to UN Global Compact

Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) reaffirmed its commitment to advancing responsible business and sustainable development following the completion of its three-year representation on the Board of Trustees of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines (GCNP).

The engagement reflects the Aboitiz Group’s continued commitment to aligning corporate leadership with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and contributing to the growing global movement of companies integrating sustainability into long-term value creation.

GCNP serves as the United Nations’ platform for mobilizing the private sector to adopt responsible business practices. Through its initiatives and partnerships, the network promotes the Global Compact’s Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, while encouraging companies to accelerate progress toward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Advancing sustainable development

As a member of the GCNP Board, AEV helped strengthen cross-sector collaboration among corporations, nonprofit organizations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and development partners by creating opportunities for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collective action to advance sustainable development in the Philippines.

For the Aboitiz Group, GCNP also served as a platform to share its approach to sustainability. Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, chief reputation and sustainability officer of AEV, engaged in strategic discussions and high-level dialogues on integrating responsible business practices into corporate governance and operations.

At GCNP’s 2025 Sustainability Summit, Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, shared how the Group is translating sustainability commitments into measurable outcomes across its business units.

A privilege

“Serving on the Board of Trustees of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines has been a privilege,” said Hontiveros-Malvar. “The experience reinforced the importance of collaboration among responsible businesses in advancing sustainability and inclusive growth. As our formal term concludes, our commitment to the UN Global Compact principles and the SDGs remains strong.”

As a participant in the UN Global Compact, AEV continues to integrate sustainability and responsible governance across its diversified portfolio in power, banking and financial services, infrastructure, food and beverage, and real estate—supporting the Aboitiz Group’s broader transformation into the Philippines’ first techglomerate.

Beyond its GCNP engagement, the Group continues to advance initiatives that support climate resilience, responsible supply chains, circular economy practices, and community development. Central to this commitment is CarbonPH, a science-driven and nature-based program to restore forest ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and secure vital water resources for communities.

Circular economy initiatives

The Group also advances circular economy initiatives by recycling retired electronic equipment to generate social value for Aboitiz Foundation.

The company emphasized that the partnerships and insights gained through its GCNP engagement will continue to inform its sustainability strategy and strengthen its contribution to responsible business leadership in the Philippines.

“The work continues,” Hontiveros-Malvar added.