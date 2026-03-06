Stradcom defends LTO operations amid graft complaint

The company added that it remains “compliant with the terms and conditions of the concession agreement, and faithful in helping the LTO’s service to the motoring public.”

Stradcom also said it has yet to receive a copy of the formal complaint and will “review the allegations once the complaint is officially served.”

“At the proper time, we will respond accordingly and take the necessary legal steps to address what appear to be unfounded graft allegations against our company,” Stradcom said.

Stradcom is the proponent of the LTO-IT System, which has automated LTO transactions since 2003.

FELTOP earlier questioned the collection of a P169 computer fee per LTO transaction through the LTO-IT System developed by Stradcom.

The group alleged that the company generated at least P169 million from January 2025 to February 2026, claiming the collection was made possible by preferential treatment from former LTO chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II.

Mendoza has denied the allegation, describing it as an act of “desperation to get even.”