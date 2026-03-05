LTFRB chair ready to face transport group complaint

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairperson Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II. said Thursday, 5 March 2026, he is ready to face a graft complaint filed against him before the Office of the Ombudsman by a transport group.

Mendoza issued the statement after the Federated Land Transport Organizations of the Philippines (FELTOP) submitted a complaint accusing him of alleged undue favoritism and misuse of funds during his time as chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) from 2023 to 2025.

“Our aggressive policy reforms geared towards fast and comfortable services when I was still in the Land Transportation Office cut deep into the interests of some individuals and groups that they still feel the sharp and biting pain of the effects until now,” Mendoza said in a statement.

“I respect and welcome the decision of a self-proclaimed transport group to bring the matter to the Office of the Ombudsman since this is the proper forum to shed light into this old and recycled issue,” he added.

FELTOP alleged that more than P169 million in computer fees was collected from around 60,000 public utility vehicles under the Stradcom information technology system used for document registration in 2023.

The group claimed the system replaced the previous Land Transportation Management System and alleged that the arrangement favored Stradcom Corporation and its president, Anthony Quiambao.

Mendoza denied the allegations, saying the complaint was a response to policies he implemented during his tenure at the LTO.

“This is not about accountability, this is plain and simple desperation to get even,” he said.

FELTOP has filed several complaints against Mendoza in previous years related to the implementation of the Stradcom system, allegations he has repeatedly denied.