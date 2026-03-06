Phl, Bangladesh explore stronger labor cooperation

The Philippines and Bangladesh are seeking to strengthen collaboration on labor, employment, and skills development, following a meeting between Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) officials and Bangladesh Ambassador Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood on 3 March at the DOLE Central Office in Manila.

Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio Jr., DOLE Officer-in-Charge, led the Philippine delegation, joined by Undersecretary Carmela I. Torres, OIC-Assistant Secretary Maria Consuelo S. Bacay, Bureau of Labor Relations Director Arturo Alfonso J. Herbosa, and International Labor Affairs Task Force Head Atty. Abigail R. Dela Rosa. Ambassador Mahmood was accompanied by First Secretary Shah Md. Ashraful Alam Mohon and Second Secretary M.M. Julker Naim Drobo.

The discussions focused on human resource development, migration management, and training programs tailored to labor market needs, with particular emphasis on the maritime and aviation sectors. Undersecretary Bitonio provided an overview of Philippine initiatives, while Undersecretary Torres highlighted TESDA’s internationally recognized technical-vocational education and training standards.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in continuing dialogue to enhance workers’ welfare and deepen bilateral labor ties between the two countries.