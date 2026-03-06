Parañaque shabu bust nets 2 HVIs

Police arrested two drug suspects, including a newly identified high-value target, during an early morning buy-bust operation Friday in Barangay Sun Valley.

The suspects, identified as alias Jero and alias DJ, were apprehended around 1:40 a.m. at Sitio Pag-Asa. Both men are residents of Taguig City. Police classified Jero as a high-value individual, while DJ was listed as a street-level target.

During the undercover operation, plainclothes officers purchased a sachet of suspected shabu from the pair. A subsequent search led to the recovery of three additional sachets of the substance.

The seized drugs weighed approximately 65 grams and have an estimated street value of P442,000.

Authorities also confiscated a red Honda PCX motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects, a silver iPhone, a black coin purse, and P850 in cash. The buy-bust money used by investigators consisted of a genuine P1,000 bill placed atop nine pieces of “boodle,” or counterfeit, P1,000 notes.

The suspects are being held at the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility. They face charges for the sale and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.