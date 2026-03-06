Panelo: Sara Duterte not linked to alleged threat vs witness

However, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology clarified that the alleged threat to Madriaga’s life stemmed from an altercation with another person deprived of liberty at the Taguig City Jail.

Duterte on Wednesday filed a perjury complaint against Madriaga, who claims to be her former aide, an assertion the vice president has denied.

The vice president earlier said Madriaga had offered no proof or documents to support his allegations. She also said he had previously been accused of kidnapping, posed as a campaign supporter and later surfaced as a witness in her impeachment case.

In December 2025, Madriaga alleged that drug dealers and POGO operations funded the Inday Sara Duterte Is My President Pilipinas national campaign and other parallel groups.

Madriaga’s allegations were later included in the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Duterte denied having a personal relationship with Madriaga and alleged he is working to undermine her possible plans to run for president.

The vice president recently announced she intends to run for president in the 2028 elections.