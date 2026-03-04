VP Sara files perjury raps vs Madriaga

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday filed a perjury complaint against Ramil Madriaga, a self-proclaimed "bagman" who accused her of receiving drug and Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators (POGO) money through covert cash deliveries.

Accompanied by her legal counsel, Atty. Paolo Panelo Jr., Duterte filed the complaint with the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.

"Dahil dito, ngayong araw ay naghain ako ng kasong perjury laban kay Ramil Madriaga upang tuluyang mapanagot siya sa kanyang mga kasinungalingan," Duterte said in a statement.

"Hindi maaaring hayaang gamitin ang mga imbentong kwento upang linlangin ang publiko," she added.

Duterte also said that her lawyer, Atty. Paolo Panelo, will answer media questions about this case.

The Vice President earlier said that Madriaga, who is claiming to be Duterte's former aide, has offered no proof nor documents to support his allegations.

"Si Madriaga ay isang akusado sa kasong kidnapping na nagpanggap na campaign supporter at mula roon ay biglang lumitaw bilang testigo kuno sa impeachment laban sa akin," Duterte said.

In December 2025, Madriaga has alleged that drug dealers and POGO operations funded the Inday Sara Duterte is My President (ISIP) Pilipinas national campaign and other parallel groups.

Madriaga's allegations have been included in the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Duterte has vehemently denied that she has a personal relationship with Madriaga, alleging that he is working to undermine her possible plans to run for president.

Just recently, Duterte has announced that she will be running for president in the 2028 elections.