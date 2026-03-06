Lexie shares: The pups’ best looks and feels for summer

It’s sooo hot! Have you felt the summer heat — I mean, really.
One day it was cool and then well, sooooo hot!
But, Lexie the Schnauzer has a summer fashion wardrobe, which seems to fit her just perfect.
Because, of course, what does her mama know? Nothing about fashion for sure.
So, for today, Lexie and Grogu, the poodle, get high and dressy in this summer heat and share their take on what stylish pups are wearing.
After all, haven’t you noticed, dogs aren’t just pets anymore. They are personalities. They are tiny icons with their four-legged fashion statements (and have better wardrobe than mama, for sure).
Gone are the days of stiff get-ups. The best dog clothes must be soft, breathable and designed for movement. If it doesn’t feel good, it doesn’t belong in Lexie and Grogu’s wardrobe. Style without comfort is just loud barks.
Pet parents must care about the planet, and that goes for the fur babies, too. Clothes should not destroy our planet but protect it, and that means choosing: Fast fashion is out. Thoughtful fashion is in. And, on the really hot days — all natural is cool.
Function is finally fashionable. Because real style protects, not just impresses. Let’s keep our fuzzy companions cozy.
Mama shares: Before buying any dog clothes, make sure the fit is snug, but never tight; That the fabric is breathable, non-irritating and, lastly, that the outfits are best for the function — everyday comfy, that is. When all three fashion must align with your dog and won’t just look good. They’ll feel good, too.
Let’s face it — dog fashion in 2026 should be simple. Comfortable, stylish, protective and lovable. Let your pup step out confident, warm and happy — that’s the kind of fashion that is never ruff and doesn’t go out of style. Text typed by mama.