Lexie shares: The pups’ best looks and feels for summer

After all, haven’t you noticed, dogs aren’t just pets anymore. They are personalities. They are tiny icons with their four-legged fashion statements (and have better wardrobe than mama, for sure).

1. Be comfortable, always. That is the new fur babe fashion 101.

Gone are the days of stiff get-ups. The best dog clothes must be soft, breathable and designed for movement. If it doesn’t feel good, it doesn’t belong in Lexie and Grogu’s wardrobe. Style without comfort is just loud barks.

2. Sustainable pet fashion is rising

Pet parents must care about the planet, and that goes for the fur babies, too. Clothes should not destroy our planet but protect it, and that means choosing: Fast fashion is out. Thoughtful fashion is in. And, on the really hot days — all natural is cool.

3. Weather-smart dog get-ups.

Function is finally fashionable. Because real style protects, not just impresses. Let’s keep our fuzzy companions cozy.

4. Minimalist streetwear for dogs: Clean lines. Neutral colors. Effortless cool.

Mama shares: Before buying any dog clothes, make sure the fit is snug, but never tight; That the fabric is breathable, non-irritating and, lastly, that the outfits are best for the function — everyday comfy, that is. When all three fashion must align with your dog and won’t just look good. They’ll feel good, too.

Let’s face it — dog fashion in 2026 should be simple. Comfortable, stylish, protective and lovable. Let your pup step out confident, warm and happy — that’s the kind of fashion that is never ruff and doesn’t go out of style. Text typed by mama.