Eight billion reasons to act

In the clinic, I rarely see obesity in isolation. I see it when a 52-year-old father comes in with newly diagnosed diabetes and elevated blood pressure. I see it when a 45-year-old woman’s routine labs reveal declining kidney function. I see it when a patient survives a mild heart attack and asks, “Doc, how did this happen?”

The numbers tell the same story.

In 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority recorded nearly 695,000 deaths nationwide. Almost 119,000 were due to ischemic heart disease — about one in five deaths. In 2024, provisional data show that ischemic heart disease remained the leading cause, responsible for over 106,000 deaths, or 19 percent of total mortality.

Stroke accounted for nearly 54,000 deaths. Diabetes caused more than 34,000 deaths, representing over six percent of all recorded deaths. Chronic kidney disease, often the quiet consequence of long-standing diabetes and hypertension, continues to fill dialysis centers across the country.

These are not separate epidemics. They are connected.

We now describe this cluster as cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease — a web of conditions driven by excess body fat, insulin resistance, inflammation and vascular injury. Obesity sits at the center of that web and patients often have a constellation of health problems — hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes mellitus.

Adipose or fatty tissue is not just stored energy in the body. It is hormonally active. It releases inflammatory signals. It disrupts insulin pathways. It increases blood pressure and alters lipid metabolism. Over time, blood vessels narrow. The heart struggles. The kidneys strain. Damage accumulates quietly — until it no longer can, and complications start to appear.

And yet, here is the hopeful part, the part I emphasize to my patients: small changes matter.

Even just a five to 10 percent reduction in body weight can improve blood sugar control, lower blood pressure, reduce kidney damage and decrease the risk for heart attacks and stroke. I have seen HbA1c values improve, antihypertensive medications reduced and early kidney disease stabilize — not through dramatic transformations, but through steady, sustainable change.

Walk more. Eat mindfully. Sleep better. Manage stress. Seek medical guidance early. Take your medications correctly. Remember that weight that comes off gradually often stays off. (A rate of weight loss in the range of half to two pounds a week is safe.)

But we must also acknowledge this truth: obesity is a chronic disease. It is shaped by genetics, environment, food systems, urban design, socioeconomic realities and cultural norms. Many Filipino families live in communities without safe sidewalks or affordable access to fresh produce.

Personal responsibility matters — but so does collective responsibility. And that is why this advocacy matters. When endocrinologists, cardiologists, nephrologists and public health advocates stand together, we send a unified message: prevention is powerful. Integrated care saves lives. Early screening changes outcomes.

Eight billion reasons to act sounds global, but for me, it becomes personal every time a patient says, “Kaya pa ba? (Can something still be done?)”

My answer is always the same: “You can start now. Let’s work together to get you better.”

Among the world’s eight billion, every life is worth the effort.