Cainta to expand LGU-run hospital's critical care units

The local government of Cainta, Rizal is planning to expand the critical care units of the LGU-run One Cainta Municipal Hospital to cater more patients.

"It has been eight years since we installed critical care units in our hospital. Let's increase it this year so people have something to use," Mayor Keith Nieto said.

"This is very significant for patients who need intensive care and constant observation. Just like the intensive care units of big hospitals," the mayor added.

The mayor insisted that in private hospitals, the daily cost for an intensive care unit stay reaches approximately P50,000, while in public hospitals, the queues are long and facilities are insufficient.

"It's so expensive at private hospitals; you could end up spending P50,000 a day. In other public hospitals, so many people are queuing, while some can't no longer wait and just end up dying. In Cainta, that's free," he said.

"We will add three more critical care units. We will implement it this year so our [critical care unit] section will have six beds. We just need to get better every day. We are never neglected. We have so many allies," the mayor added.