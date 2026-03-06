CAAP installs more cameras to boost airport monitoring

Additional installations are also planned at major gateways operated by other airport authorities, including Clark International Airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Bohol–Panglao International Airport.

The partnership renewal was formalized during the signing of a memorandum of agreement held on 5 March at the Civil Aviation Training Center.

“This partnership reflects the principle that progress is never achieved alone. It is built through partnership, trust, and shared responsibility. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to safety, operational excellence, and to the Filipino people who depend on our skies to connect, trade, and dream,” said Raul Del Rosario, CAAP director general.

Weathernews Representative Director Chihito Kusabiraki highlighted the company’s continued commitment to aviation safety in the Philippines.

“We value this partnership in supporting of the Philippine aviation safety by providing this reliable network of live cameras in each airport supported by CAAP,” Kusabiraki said.