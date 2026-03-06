Adiong warns of deepfakes, trolls as Duterte impeachment advances

“Ako ine-xpect ko na ’yan. In fact ako ay binibiro ng mga kasamahan ko, sabi ko sige na lang at least nakakatulong din tayo dun sa mga walang trabaho kasi nabibigyan sila ng pera para maging trolls,” Adiong said in an ambush interview with reporters.

The impeachment complaints against Duterte are now being tackled by the House Committee on Justice after the panel found them sufficient in form and substance, setting the stage for the next phases of the process.

Adiong said the spread of manipulated content and misleading narratives online has become part of the current political landscape, but stressed that the public must remain vigilant in evaluating what they see on social media.