P89M Kamuning footbridge, busway station upgrade unveiled

The upgraded Kamuning footbridge and EDSA Busway Station opened Thursday, offering safer and more accessible commuting along EDSA despite a slight delay from the original January completion target.

The P89.1-million project is expected to ease travel for thousands of daily passengers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their son Vinny joined Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon during the inspection of the new structure.

The upgraded facility replaces the steep and outdated pedestrian crossing often referred to as “Mt. Kamuning.”

“The old one is not very good at all. And also you don’t realize when you are down here, it moves when someone passes by. So it’s better now. The first time that we saw it, when we inspected it, I said that what they did was really not practical. So now it has been changed,” Marcos said.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the busway station, construction of a new footbridge equipped with elevators and manlifts, engineers’ facilities, traffic management measures and additional safety features.

Of the total P89.1-million budget, P53.96 million was allocated for the footbridge, P33.26 million for station upgrades, P1 million for engineers’ facilities, P488,049 for safety measures and P420,388 for the traffic management plan.

Lopez said the slight delay in completion allowed engineers to implement more comprehensive safety and accessibility features.

“The revised timeline allowed engineers to implement thorough safety and accessibility measures, including a wheelchair lift for persons with disabilities and senior citizens,” Lopez said.

The upgraded facilities aim to make commuting easier for elderly pedestrians, persons with disabilities and passengers carrying heavy loads.

The modernized station and footbridge along EDSA, located between NIA South and Scout Borromeo Street, now feature two elevators, two manlifts, tactile paving for the visually impaired, vertical louvers for shade, improved waiting sheds, upgraded railings and clearer wayfinding signage.

“Now, the stairs to climb are lower, and there is an elevator for those who cannot climb the stairs. We also have a wheelchair lift made for those in wheelchairs—there is even a provided wheelchair to make the commuting experience lighter,” Marcos added.

Lopez said similar accessibility upgrades are underway at other MRT-3 stations, including a potential elevator installation at the Ortigas station, as part of the government’s efforts to improve commuting conditions along the rail network.