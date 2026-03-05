Former LTO chief slams new graft complaint as ‘retaliation’

Former Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza II dismissed a newly filed graft complaint Thursday, characterizing the legal action as a “desperate” attempt at retaliation by groups impacted by his previous agency reforms.

Mendoza, who now serves on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said the allegations of “undue favoritism” are a reaction to his aggressive efforts to modernize the LTO.

“Our aggressive reforms for faster, more comfortable services at the LTO cut deeply into the interests of certain individuals and groups,” Mendoza said in a statement. “This is not about accountability. This is plain and simple desperation to get even.”

The defense comes in response to a second graft complaint filed with the Office of the Ombudsman by the Federated Land Transport Organizations of the Philippines (FELTOP).