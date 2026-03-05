DoJ dismisses VAWC raps vs trader

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has dismissed two separate complaints filed under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act (RA 9262) against Filipino-Indian businessman Rajiv Prem Chandiramani by his estranged wife, Vicki Narwani.

In a 16-page resolution dated 15 January, the DoJ-Provincial Prosecution Office of Bohol, through OIC Provincial Prosecutor Eric Ucat, found that allegations of physical harm, verbal abuse, threats, and abandonment were “fabricated.” The order cited a lack of credible, competent, and corroborated evidence sufficient to establish a prima facie case.

The resolution emphasized that while RA 9262 is crucial for protecting genuine victims, it is not a tool to advance unsupported or manufactured claims. “Allowing the complaint to proceed would give premium to fabrication over fact, conjecture over evidence, and narrative over proof,” the order read.

Narwani’s complaint, filed on 4 December 2025, referred to incidents in May 2018 in Panglao, Bohol, claiming that Chandiramani verbally abused her and threatened harm while tightly grabbing her in the presence of their minor son. The complainant submitted a police statement, screenshots of messages and a psychological report to support her claims.

The DoJ ruled that the police affidavit was hearsay and lacked official documentation, while the psychological report was “evidentially bankrupt,” relying solely on the complainant’s account without objective analysis of any injury or trauma.

A similar complaint filed in Pampanga was also dismissed in a 10-page resolution dated 29 January by Associate Prosecutor Mayda Lintag-Ursua, who found the allegations vague and lacking corroboration. The complainant claimed physical abuse during pregnancy, but the prosecutor noted there was no medical evidence or timely documentation to support the claim.

In both cases, the DOJ concluded that the complaints failed to meet the evidentiary requirements necessary for prosecution, and the respondent denied all accusations.