DHSUD vows shelter for 6K Manileños

A major public housing project is underway in Manila’s Port Area, targeting more than 6,000 residents under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The Port Town Housing Project, led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will deliver 2,150 condominium-type units primarily for informal settler families. Five buildings are currently in different stages of construction.

The development is being carried out through a joint venture between Pag-IBIG Fund and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), allowing government housing agencies to fast-track its implementation.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling recently inspected the site to check on the progress and construction quality.

“The collaboration of our key shelter agencies through joint venture agreements is meant to speed up further and improve the implementation of the Expanded 4PH Program in line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive,” Aliling said.

Timelines ensured

“The purpose of this inspection is to ensure completion timelines and high construction quality. We carefully examined each building and immediately identified issues that could cause delays,” he added.

Aliling said the department is also exploring similar joint venture projects with other housing agencies to expand access to affordable homes.

“In accordance with President Marcos Jr.’s directive, we are intensifying the implementation of housing projects to hasten their completion. At the same time, it is clear that the quality of each unit must not be sacrificed. We are pursuing faster completion while strictly ensuring compliance with construction standards,” he said.