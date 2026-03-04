A café built on love

Hands-on in the kitchen

“She did a lot of baking, too, mostly the laying of groundwork for customized cakes before decorating,” Jam said, adding that her mom focused on the classic recipes while she worked on the “more trendy contemporary ones,” she said.

“It was really fun and so fulfilling especially that she was so grateful for my help,” Jam said. “She was always so proud of my work. We truly bonded and connected over baking together and coming with new items together.”

Jam is not an only child — she has three older siblings. While Sweet Mamita was primarily run by Jam and her mom, her siblings pitched in how ever they could — from promoting the business to friends, acting as “lab rats” for research and development, and even forming boxes for packaging.

When it mattered, Jam’s family was always supportive.

Sweet beginning

“This year, our 2026 sales have been relatively good,” Jam shared. “This is the first January since we renovated to increase our seating capacity. Expenses are through the roof though, what with LGU (local government and unit) and BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue) compliances. Nevertheless, grateful for a strong start to 2026.”

“I’ve always envisioned a place where guests can feel at home or can feel like they’re eating food especially made for them by a loved one,” Jam continued. “We started as a two-person team working at home. Now I have a brick-and-mortar with more employees.”

Among the favorites in the café are the Calamansi Cake, developed with her mom; and Jena’s Carrot Walnut Cake — her mom’s recipe and personal favorite, which Jam named after her. There is also the Butterscotch Cake, another of her mom’s recipes, inspired by her Ilongga roots.

Jam looks ahead to the year with hope that it will bring her closer to a life’s goal: To establish finally a thriving business that she and her mom had always dreamed of.

In search of yummy treats in the south? Visit Sweet Mamita Bakehouse and Café at 228 Aguirre Avenue, Parañaque.