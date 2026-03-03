Carnival worker faces charges over mauling incident in Laoag City

A carnival worker is set to face charges following a mauling incident that left a 40-year-old man with multiple facial fractures and in need of surgery, police said.

At around 9:00 PM on March 2, 2026, Billy Barlis Esteban, a resident of Barangay 28, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte personally appeared before the Laoag City Police Station (CPS) to report that his brother, Rodante Barlis Esteban, 40, single, and also a resident of Barangay 28, was mauled in an incident that occurred at about 4:00 AM on February 19, 2026. The incident allegedly took place in front of the Laoag City Carnival located at Barangay 15, Ilocos Norte.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Jerome Guyagoy Amistroso, 32, a carnival worker and a resident of Barangay Alfonso, Concepcion, Tarlac City.

Investigation revealed that a heated confrontation ensued between the victim and the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Police said the suspect continued the assault, repeatedly striking the victim in the face and inflicting multiple injuries.

The suspect’s companions reportedly intervened and pacified him. Meanwhile, the victim was immediately rushed by his companions to the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for medical intervention.

On February 20, 2026, the victim’s family and the suspect reportedly entered into an agreement wherein the latter would shoulder the hospital expenses incurred due to the victim’s confinement.

However, on March 2, 2026, the victim’s family returned to Laoag CPS to report that the suspect had allegedly withdrawn from the agreement, citing the mounting cost of hospital bills. The suspect reportedly informed the family that he would no longer settle the expenses and would instead face whatever legal action may be filed against him.

Authorities added that the victim remains confined at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, while awaiting titanium mesh and plates/screws required for surgery to address multiple facial fractures sustained during the incident.

Laoag CPS is currently preparing the necessary documents for the filing of appropriate charges against the suspect.