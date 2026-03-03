Abenson launches Cool Summer sale

Appliance and gadget retailer Abenson has launched its “Cool Summer” campaign, offering discounts, installment plans and gift-with-purchase promotions aimed at helping households prepare for the dry season.

The promo runs from 1 March to 30 April, covering purchases made in-store and online through abenson.com. Online buyers must access select promo codes through the Abenson App.

As part of its rewards program, members who purchase participating air conditioner units from 1 to 31 March will receive a free Jisulife portable fan.

Abenson is also offering a “Shop Now, Pay Later” option to make major appliance purchases more manageable, alongside a 0 percent installment plan for 12 or 24 months in partnership with Metrobank.

Customers who spend at least P35,000 are entitled to a free garment steamer, while those with a minimum purchase of P75,000 will receive a free smartwatch. A minimum spend of P100,000 comes with a free window-type air conditioner.

For mobile phone buyers, participating Samsung devices are available on 0 percent installment for up to 36 months.

The retailer is also offering free installation for select appliances including air conditioners, washing machines and audio-video products, as well as free delivery for audio and video gadgets. Rewards members may also avail themselves of free delivery benefits, including for large appliances such as ranges and refrigerators.

Abenson said it offers next-day delivery and same-day delivery for participating items to shorten waiting times.

Under separate financing promotions, approved loans through Home Credit from 1 to 31 March come with a P500 Universal eGift, while approved Salmon loans from 1 March to 30 April include a P500 The Bistro Group eGift. Skyro-approved loans offer zero percent down payment and zero percent interest for up to 12 months.

The company will also hold a “Cool Summer Payday Sale” on 13 to 16 March and 27 to 31 March, offering up to P1,000 in online vouchers from participating appliance brands, and up to P3,000 in online vouchers for Abenson Rewards members purchasing through the website.

The promotions are covered by DTI Fair Trade Permit Nos. FTEB-250276 and FTEB-249148, Series of 2026.