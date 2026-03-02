Celebrating National Arts Month in Los Baños

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) celebration of National Arts Month (NAM), with the theme Ani ng Sining: Katotohanan at Giting, last February was spread out across the archipelago. This year, hosts included Butuan City, Davao City and Palo City in Leyte.

The province of Laguna hosted one of the series of celebrations in Los Baños, a historic town nestled along the shore of Laguna de Bay and at the foot of Mount Makiling, on 20 February, and from 24 to 26 February.

Organized in partnership with the Arts Research and Training Institute in Southern Tagalog, Inc. (ARTIST, Inc.), led by chairperson Rica Palis and Edward Perez, head of the NCCA National Committee on Dramatic Arts, and with the support of the municipal government of Los Baños headed by mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon, the celebration opened on 20 February at the D.L. Umali Hall Auditorium of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).