Tilapia Fiesta 2025: Farmer empowerment takes center stage

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Empowering tilapia farmers with innovative tools and unwavering support is not just an aspiration, but a necessity for securing the industry's future.

This was the resounding message at the opening of the 3-day Tilapia Fiesta 2025 at the Orchids Garden, where stakeholders convened to chart a course for the sector's continued growth and sustainability.

In his keynote address, Mr. Florendo ‘Jon’ G. Juico, Jr., National President of PhilTilapia, emphasized the critical role of farmers as the backbone of the sector, calling for a concerted effort to equip them with the resources they need to thrive. "Our tilapia farmers are the heart of this industry," Juico stated. "By investing in their success, we invest in the future of Philippine aquaculture."

Juico highlighted the importance of the recent National Tilapia Dialogue, led by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), in electing industry leaders who will champion the cause of sustainable livelihoods for tilapia farmers. He urged stakeholders to rally behind the newly elected leadership and work together to overcome challenges.

Juico underscored the need for continuous innovation in tilapia farming practices, encouraging farmers to adopt new methods and technologies that enhance efficiency and minimize environmental impact. He lauded the contributions of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and partner agencies in developing improved pond management techniques, better feeds, and adaptable tilapia strains.

Sharing his insights as a seasoned industry leader, Juico emphasized the tangible benefits of government support, citing the provision of floating nursery systems and the development of robust, saline-tolerant tilapia breeds. He encouraged stakeholders to leverage events like the Tilapia Fiesta to share best practices and acquire new technologies to improve their businesses.

The theme of this year's Fiesta, "From Pond to Plate," encapsulates the industry's commitment to sustainability, emphasizing the importance of connecting production with consumption in a responsible and transparent manner.

Prof. Maria Adelle Estigoy, Tilapia FIESTA project leader and CLAARRDEC Scicom coordinator, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the event, stating, "Tilapia Fiesta is more than just a showcase of technologies – it's a celebration of collaboration and community. Each innovation presented here represents the hard work of our researchers and the resilience of our fisherfolk who bring tilapia from our ponds to every Filipino plate." She added that the event serves as a convergence of great minds, institutions, and partners with one shared goal: to strengthen and sustain the industry in the country.

This year's event, held from October 21-23, is organized by seven regional consortia led by the Central Luzon Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium (CLARRDEC). It is supported by the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD), assisted by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) Region 3.