Chongqing heat comes to Manila

The heart of the experience lies in its selection of broths: “Mala Original” is a Sichuan-inspired base, adjustable from gentle warmth to full-blown spice. “Golden Chicken” offers a savory, comforting richness, while “Signature Tomato” adds tangy sweetness. “Sukiyaki” layers sweet and savory notes reminiscent of Japanese comfort food. “Premium Bulal” delivers marrow-rich, slow-simmered beef shank; and Spicy Tom Yum crackles with sour, herbal heat.

Each broth invites diners to experiment with meats, seafood, vegetables, noodles and specialty balls, turning every spoonful into a balance of flavor and texture.

Dipping sauces amplify the experience. Choose from fiery chili oil, gochujang and five-spice blends, or fresh herby purées like wansoy and confit garlic.

Sweet touches like apple-peach or hoisin with caramelized onion balance the heat, while classic soy and sesame-based sauces bring familiar comfort.