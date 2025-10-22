Chongqing heat comes to Manila

Hotpot has won over Filipino diners with its mix of bold flavors, communal sharing, and the freedom to customize every bite. It’s an experience that’s both social and personal: you choose the ingredients, the heat level and the sauces, creating a bowl that’s uniquely yours.
Mala King Hotpot opened its first branch in Arcovia City on 26 September. The restaurant brings the fiery, numbing spices of Chongqing to Manila while blending authentic Chinese hotpot culture with local preferences: generous portions, mix-and-match ingredients and the joy of sharing meals with family and friends.
The heart of the experience lies in its selection of broths: “Mala Original” is a Sichuan-inspired base, adjustable from gentle warmth to full-blown spice. “Golden Chicken” offers a savory, comforting richness, while “Signature Tomato” adds tangy sweetness. “Sukiyaki” layers sweet and savory notes reminiscent of Japanese comfort food. “Premium Bulal” delivers marrow-rich, slow-simmered beef shank; and Spicy Tom Yum crackles with sour, herbal heat.
Each broth invites diners to experiment with meats, seafood, vegetables, noodles and specialty balls, turning every spoonful into a balance of flavor and texture.
Dipping sauces amplify the experience. Choose from fiery chili oil, gochujang and five-spice blends, or fresh herby purées like wansoy and confit garlic.
Sweet touches like apple-peach or hoisin with caramelized onion balance the heat, while classic soy and sesame-based sauces bring familiar comfort.
Bowl-building is intuitive. Diners pick ingredients for broth-based hotpot or dry noodles, with roughly over P500, getting 20 toppings, rice and even ice cream.
Meats range from marbled beef to tendon and beef belly. Seafood includes scallops, bamboo clams, sea cucumber, and squid flowers. Vegetables, specialty balls, noodles and extras like siomai, wontons and luncheon meat ensure every bite offers variety and depth.
Signature drinks provide a refreshing counterpoint: the raspberry-tinged Mala King Signature, the juicy Watermelon Breeze, or the bright citrus of Orange Sunrise cleanse the palate between spicy, umami-rich bites.
With Mala King Hotpot’s authentic Chongqing broths, premium ingredients and customizable bowls, it offers Manila diners a full spectrum of flavors, textures and aromas to savor with every bite.