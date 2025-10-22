BingoPlus boosts grassroots golf

Foreign guests get a good taste of world-famous Filipino hospitality during the welcome gala to kick off the country’s hosting of the International Series Philippines (ISP) presented by BingoPlus on Tuesday.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and former Masters champion Patrick Reed graced the event that put Filipino culture on full display with a contemporary Filipiniana fashion show led by Miss Universe Philippines queens.

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tangco delivered the opening remarks, where he emphasized the historic partnership between ISP and BingoPlus that put together the world’s brightest golf stars in a four-day battle for $2-million cash purse and a chance to see action in the prestigious LIV Golf League.

“We are bringing exquisite, quality, and high-level golf experiences closer to Filipinos,” Tangco said, expressing gratitude to the ISP for trusting BingoPlus to serve as its partner.

In fact, they are donating a significant amount to the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) for the development of golf in the country.

“We have always been committed to contributing to the growth and development of Philippine sports,” he said in the glittery affair that was also attended by DigiPlus chief executive officer Tommy Hu, ISP executives Rahul Singh and Cho Minn Thant, Department of Tourism Secretary. Cristina Frasco, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick Gregorio and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chairman Al Tengco.

“The BingoPlus Foundation, ISP, and BingoPlus will be donating $100,000 to the Asian Tour for the development of the game. Additionally, a donation of $50,000 will be made to the National Golf Association of the Philippines to support golf promotion and development.

Aside from the ADT and NGAP, the International Series, BingoPlus and BingoPlus Foundation also donated to the grassroots program of the PSC, sealing its commitment to help develop Filipino athletes and empower them to make a lasting impact on the global stage.

Before the night of music and lights ended, Hu presented a token of appreciation to Singh and Cho, symbolizing their mutual respect and gratitude for the successful partnership and shared vision of promoting world-class golf in the country.