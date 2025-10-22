Altas tighten top spot grip

Games tomorrow:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Arellano vs San Beda

2:30 p.m. — JRU vs Mapua

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta silenced Emilio Aguinaldo College, 69-60, to continue its hold on the solo lead in Group A of the Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Altas kept the Generals scoreless in the final 2:38 for their second straight victory and an impressive 6-1 win-loss record.

Veteran forward John Abis finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists for Perpetual.

The Generals tied the game at 60 with 2:54 left after Wilmar Oftana connected a three-pointer.

Abis answered with a short stab that sparked the Altas’ finishing 9-0 kick.

Sophomore Mark Gojo Cruz had 12 points while JP Boral scored 10 points off the bench for Perpetual.

Despite their hot start, Altas head coach Olsen Racela warned his players of complacency, especially as they brace for an all-out clash with last year’s finalist College of Saint Benilde on Saturday.

“We really need to earn a lot of wins,” Racela said.

“We need to be careful about being complacent since we will be facing a lot of strong teams. As long as we stick to our system, especially on the defensive end, we’ll be okay.”

Oftana had 18 points for EAC, which slipped to a 3-4 slate tied with Jose Rizal University in Group B.

In the first game, reigning Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag dropped 19 points in his return for Saint Benilde in an 82-64 drubbing of San Sebastian College.

Liwag, sidelined for two weeks due to dengue, also grabbed seven rebounds as the Blazers improved to a 4-2 record in Group B.

Justine Sanchez had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Matthew Oli scored 10 points for Saint Benilde.

The Stags absorbed their sixth loss in seven starts in Group A.

Jhuniel Dela Rama logged a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds for San Sebastian.