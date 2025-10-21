Tax accountants told: Lead efforts vs corruption

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen on Tuesday encouraged tax accountants to embrace the full potential of their profession by taking an active stand against corruption and using taxation as a tool for social justice.

Leonen delivered the keynote address at the 1st Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants National Annual Tax Convention, held last 8 to 9 October at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

“As tax and accountancy professionals, you play a vital role in ensuring that our system is fair and just,” Leonen said. “Taxation is a powerful tool for redistributing wealth, which is essential for social justice. It is necessary, and your efforts bring this law to life.”

The Supreme Court justice called on tax professionals to lead the fight against increasingly sophisticated corruption by adopting a proactive, ethical and community-centered approach. He stressed that their training and influence make them essential in exposing and correcting systemic injustices.

“The work you do involves much more than just taxes,” he said. “You are dedicated to creating a better and more equitable society, one where justice rules, inequality is addressed, and every Filipino has the chance to live with dignity and purpose.”