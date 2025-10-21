JV urges creation of unified department for water management

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito urged the government to expedite the creation of a Department of Water Resources Management — a move he said would streamline the country’s efforts in addressing worsening water-related issues such as flooding and water scarcity.

During a recent budget hearing of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under the Senate Committee on Finance, Ejercito stressed the need for a centralized agency that would oversee all aspects of water resource management — from dam operations to flood control infrastructure.

“It’s about time that we really put all projects for water management — dams, spillways, flood control — under one full-fledged department,” Ejercito said.

“Water is becoming scarcer every day. ‘Pag tag-ulan, ang dami nating tubig; ‘pag tag-init, tuyong-tuyo, wala naman tayong tubig. Nasasayang (During the rainy season, we have too much; during summer, we have none. It’s wasteful and unsustainable),” he added.

Ejercito also argued that the fragmented system currently in place has led to inefficiencies, poor planning, and even corruption in infrastructure projects.

A dedicated department, he said, would allow for better long-term strategies, more effective resource use, and the ability to store floodwater for future needs.

Ejercito’s call comes as the country continues to grapple with extreme weather patterns — alternating between destructive floods and prolonged droughts — which threaten agriculture, water supply, and public safety.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon expressed full support for the proposed department, revealing that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has also backed the initiative.

“I think the President himself has supported this initiative. I think it is part of several discussions already with Congress, and especially with LEDAC,” Dizon said.

“We fully support the creation of a separate department that will handle this. Kailangan po talaga ’yan, very, very important po ’yung water resources management. We will support this 100 percent po,” he added.

If approved, the Department of Water Resources Management would consolidate water-related functions currently divided among various agencies, including the DPWH, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the National Irrigation Administration.