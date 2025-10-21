Four nabbed in Bulacan drug ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A coordinated effort between the San Jose del Monte and Meycauayan City police led to the arrest of four individuals in separate drug buy-bust operations on 20 October 2025.

According to PLTCOL Reyson M. Bagain, Chief of Police of San Jose del Monte CPS, alias "Chris," 37, was arrested at approximately 8:30 PM in Sitio Sulpot, Brgy. Kaypian. The suspect allegedly sold one sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover officer. Authorities confiscated the marked money and an additional sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately 4 grams, with an estimated value of ₱P27,200.00.

Under the leadership of PLTCOL Melvin M. Florida Jr., Acting Chief of Police of Meycauayan CPS, the CDEU operatives conducted a buy-bust operation at around 10:05 PM in Brgy. Bancal. Three suspects, identified as alias “Edwin,” 28; alias “Kambal,” 55; and alias “Jojo,” 44, were arrested. Authorities confiscated six sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 1.4 grams, with an estimated value of P9,520.00, along with the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects and confiscated evidence were taken to the Bulacan Forensic Unit for examination. Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared.