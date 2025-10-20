UST, NU rule UAAP chessfest

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) delivered scintillating performances in the final round to clinch the collegiate men’s and women’s titles, respectively, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 chess championships on Sunday at the Adamson University Gym.

Breaking the trend of early title clinches in previous seasons, this year’s collegiate chess action produced a thrilling finish, keeping players and coaches on edge until the very last round.

The Sampaloc-based NU squad, in particular, trailed for most of the season before pulling off a stunning victory in the penultimate round and sealing the championship with a clutch final-round win.

The Lady Bulldogs claimed their third overall title and first since their back-to-back championship run in Seasons 84 and 85. Woman FIDE Master Allaney Doroy led the charge with a gold-medal performance on the top board, earning her second Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the women’s division.

Fellow Lady Bulldog Jersey Marticio earned Rookie of the Year honors with a silver medal on Board 2, while Kyla Dalagan secured a silver on Board 4.

In the men’s division, UST dominated the University of the Philippines, 3.5-0.5, to capture a fifth consecutive title and 12th overall. Chester Reyes led the Male Woodpushers, going undefeated in the final three rounds to claim a gold medal on Board 2 and the MVP award.

UST’s Lee Roi Palma (Board 3), Mark Reyes (Board 5), and Allan Hilario (Board 6) each added a gold medal, while FIDE Master Christian Mark Daluz took silver on the top board.

Far Eastern University (FEU) finished as runner-up behind UST, anchored by FIDE Master Marcojo’s gold medal on Board 1. Lemuel Adena (Board 5) earned silver, while Jerish John Velarde (Board 2) and National Master Franklin Andes (Board 6) each secured bronze.

Completing the men’s podium was De La Salle University, which rebounded from three opening losses to claim second runner-up honors. Rigil Pahamtang (Board 4), John Lance Valencia (Board 6), and Cyril Telesforo (Board 3) finished with gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively, with Pahamtang also earning Rookie of the Year.

In the women’s division, De La Salle also took runner-up honors after edging the dethroned back-to-back champions FEU in the final round. Woman National Master Rinoa Sadey (Board 3) and Checy Telesforo (Board 5) both won gold medals, while Lovely Geraldino (Board 6) and Woman National Master Francois Magpily (Board 1) took silver and bronze, respectively.