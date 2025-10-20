Surprised guests

English football legend Paul Gascoigne has revealed his brush with death in 2013 in his memoir titled “Eight.”

The incident happened when the 58-year-old was undergoing rehabilitation for alcoholism in Arizona, USA.

While trying to withdraw from drinking, Gascoigne told The Sun that he was induced into a coma for 18 days by his doctors.

“Looking back at what happened in Arizona, when I died on the operating table, that was really scary,” Gascoigne said, according to The Sun. “The doctors said they were able to bring me back. I eventually got on the phone to my family and said, ‘It is OK, I am through it, I have recovered.’”

When Gascoigne returned to England, a fan who saw him stopped, stared at him, and almost fainted.

“She said, ‘I thought you were dead,’” he recalled, adding that rumors of his death had spread when he was comatose.

Meanwhile, the funeral ceremony for a 74-year-old former air force officer was recently held in Konchi village, Bihar state, India.

Burial rituals were conducted as Mohan Lal lay on a decorated bier and emotional songs played in the background, NDTV reports.

Hundreds of villagers joined the funeral procession and upon arrival at the crematorium, Lal got up, shocking everyone.

Lal said he wanted to see who would attend his funeral.

“After death, people carry the bier, but I wanted to witness it myself and know how much respect and affection people would give me,” the prankster said, according to NDTV.

The cremation proceeded with a symbolic effigy burned, followed by a feast for those who came.