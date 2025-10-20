Never surrender

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) — The Toronto Blue Jays homered twice and exploited three Seattle errors to beat the Mariners, 6-2, on Sunday and force a decisive Game 7 in their Major League Baseball (MLB) playoff series.

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the Blue Jays and rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage, making just his sixth MLB start, gave up just one run in five and two-thirds innings.

Yesavage struck out seven and induced three straight inning-ending double plays — two of them with the bases loaded.

"He comes every day and gives it all he has," Guerrero said of 22-year-old Yesavage, who rose through the minor leagues this year.

"It's amazing playing defense behind him. He brings the energy, he's young. He wants to win so bad."

The Blue Jays knotted the American League Championship series at three games apiece and will host game seven on Monday.

The winner of the series will face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting on Friday.

Toronto are trying to return to the World Series for the first time since they won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.

The Mariners — like the Jays, an expansion team in 1977 — are the only franchise never to make it to MLB's championship showcase.

They damaged their own cause with three fielding errors, two of them in the second inning as the Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead.

Toronto made it 4-0 in the bottom of the third when Ernie Clement belted a triple off the left field wall and Barger launched his second home run of the series — a 403-foot blast to right center field off Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.

After Toronto's third straight inning-ending double play left the Mariners scoreless through the fifth, Guerrero led off the bottom of the frame with his sixth home run of the playoffs, his blast to left field putting the Blue Jays up 5-0.

Seattle's Canadian first baseman Josh Naylor broke through in the sixth for a two-out home run against Yesavage.

A single from Randy Arozarena then spelled the end of Yesavage's night, but reliever Louis Varland gave up a single to Seattle's game five grand slam hero Eugenio Suarez — whose ball down the right field line allowed Arozarena to score from first base as the Mariners cut the deficit to 5-2.

Another fielding miscue saw Guerrero tack on another run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hit by a pitch with one out in the inning, Guerrero reached second on Alejandro Kirk's single to center and scored on catcher Cal Raleigh's throwing error to third after a wild pitch from Matt Brash.

Toronto, which had the best regular-season home record in the American League, dropped the first two games of the series at Rogers Centre but now have a chance to clinch at home.

"It's a Game 7," Guerrero said.