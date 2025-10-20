Malacañang rejects calls for DPWH’s abolition

Malacañang has rejected calls to abolish the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) despite mounting corruption allegations linked to flood control and other infrastructure projects.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Monday that while some officials have been implicated in wrongdoing, many DPWH personnel continue to perform their duties with integrity.

“Not all administrators or officials of the DPWH can be said to have committed any wrongdoings. There are still public servants who fulfill their obligations,” she said.

Castro said Secretary Vince Dizon has the authority to identify and remove erring staff. “Those who should be removed from the agency will be removed,” she stressed.

Castro also issued a warning to incoming DPWH personnel, emphasizing integrity and adherence to law.

DPWH reshuffle

During the DPWH flag ceremony yesterday, Dizon announced a significant reshuffle prioritizing longtime contractual or job order workers for permanent positions, coinciding with intensified efforts to address irregularities, particularly in flood control projects.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), formed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is investigating anomalous projects valued at over P3 billion, with early findings implicating at least 25 DPWH officials.

Several are facing administrative and legal action, including the freezing of their bank accounts and seizure of their properties.

Last week, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Kelleher of the United States Embassy visited the ICI office in Taguig City.

Castro said the visit was a courtesy call to be enlightened on the commission’s mandate and investigative methodology, and not a request for foreign audits.

Castro assured the public the Marcos administration is committed to transparency and accountability. She defended the ICI against critics, calling on obstructionists to refrain from undermining its work.

“The ICI investigation is proceeding well, and everyone summoned is cooperating. If improvements are needed, the President will not close the door,” she said.

Remulla inspects QC jail

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla recently inspected the new Quezon City Jail, which is being prepared to receive those linked to flood control irregularities.

Castro said the ICI expects to file cases within three weeks, after ensuring the evidence is strong to avoid weak or dismissible cases.

Separately, the Armed Forces of the Philippines addressed claims that the pensions of retired personnel could be revoked over statements made that were critical of the administration.