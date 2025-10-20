Judicial independence under threat, U.S. jurist warns

United States Court of Appeals Judge Michelle Childs has warned of threats to judicial independence such as disinformation and political interference, while Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Fernanda Lampas-Peralta highlighted modernization through digital transformation and environmental justice.

The two jurists were among the key speakers at the week-long Judicial Heritage Conference titled “Echoes of the Law: Reawakening Judicial Heritage Across Cultures,” held recently in Taguig City and Tagaytay City.

The event, organized by the Supreme Court, the Philippine Judicial Academy, and the Pacific Judicial Council, gathered judges, scholars, and cultural leaders from the Philippines and the United States to examine how historical and cultural traditions can shape modern judicial reform.

Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan, in his keynote address, traced the evolution of Philippine justice from pre-colonial barangay systems to the present judiciary.

He cited indigenous practices such as the Kalinga bodong or peace pact as early models of restorative justice that align with the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI) 2022 to 2027, which aims to make the judiciary more efficient, inclusive, and culturally grounded.

Chief Justice Robert Torres Jr. of Guam urged participants to view law not only as a system of written rules but also as a living tradition shaped by community values.

Meanwhile, historian Maria Serena Diokno discussed the influence of colonial rule on Filipino legal thought, while columnist Manuel L. Quezon III examined the evolution of judicial independence during the Commonwealth era.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who closed the conference as acting chief justice, called on the judiciary to reconnect with its moral and cultural roots, saying corruption thrives when heritage is forgotten.

Leonen outlined four strategies to strengthen judicial heritage: education, practice, institutional reform, and cross-cultural dialogue.

The heritage conference came ahead of the Supreme Court’s scheduled review of the SPJI on Wednesday, 22 October at The Manila Hotel.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will lead the meeting with stakeholders and development partners to assess the plan’s progress over the past two years and set priorities for the remaining three.