Bernardino shines, puts Valkyries closer to finals

New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas cruised past Tagaytay-Tol in a wire-to-wire 81-62 triumph, riding another triple-double performance from an inspired Afril Bernardino to move within a win away from the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (WMPBL) finals on Saturday at the Villar Coliseum.

Drawing strength from her ailing father, who is currently confined in the hospital, Bernardino once again proved unstoppable.

She tallied her second straight triple-double in the league’s professional era with 14 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, along with four blocks and two steals, powering the Valkyries to a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three semifinals series.

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player came off an incredible 19-point, 21-rebound, 10-steal outing against Discovery-Rizal in their regular-season finale last 4 October, which secured New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas an outright semifinals berth. The feat marked her third triple-double.

Her first came on 12 March during the league’s inaugural invitational tournament, when she exploded for 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 steals in Philippine Navy’s 93-52 rout of Centro Escolar University.

“I dedicate my game to my father, who is still under observation in the hospital,” an emotional Bernardino said after the victory.

“We need to improve every day. I hope we can correct and develop our errors and lapses in this game, especially in shooting.”

The Patriots simply had no answer for the surging Valkyries, who also drew steady contributions from veterans Khate Castillo, Snow Peñaranda and Pringle Fabruada.

Their experience and composure helped New Zealand Bluefire-Batangas maintain rhythm and control on both ends of the floor.

Castillo finally broke out of her shooting slump, finishing with a game-high 15 points built on three triples.

Peñaranda added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Fabruada provided a huge spark off the bench with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The Valkyries will look to seal the deal in Game 2 on Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Montalban, where a victory would send them to the finals.