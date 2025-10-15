Rody ‘abducted by Filipinos, handed to foreigners’ — Locsin

Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. asserts that former president Rodrigo Duterte was abducted by Filipinos and handed over to foreigners en route to his detainment at The Hague in the Netherlands.

“Rodrigo Duterte was not arrested by the ICC; he was abducted by Filipinos in the Philippines and handed over to foreigners," his Facebook post read. "If he is guilty of crimes, we thereby confessed our country's and our state's inability to hold him to account."

In March, the former president was detained in The Hague, while awaiting trial for his crimes against humanity case related to the war on drugs during his term.

Locsin served as Duterte’s Foreign Affairs Secretary from 2018 to 2022.

The envoy also mentioned the series of rallies held last 21 September in different places such as Mendiola, EDSA, and Luneta, claiming that the country’s justice system is impaired.

“No wonder there are Trillion People Marches for just that reason — the inability of domestic justice to hold grand theft auto-appropriation to account,” he wrote."It is a confession begging for foreign domination in purely national affairs; and by willing and complicit admission,” he added.