Taste, refinement and exceeded expectations

The service throughout the evening was smooth, attentive yet unobtrusive, the pacing deliberate allowing diners to savor the artistry of both the kitchen and the cellar.

Between courses, conversation flowed easily bound by the shared appreciation of gastronomy and good company that defines the Chaine des Rotisseurs.

As the evening drew to a close, Bailli Delegue Nacional Michel Lhuillier expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the members and distinguished guests whose presence and enthusiasm made the occasion truly memorable. His words reflected not only appreciation but also pride in the enduring camaraderie that defines the Chaine spirit.

Equally delighted was the personable GM Roel Constantino, who beamed with satisfaction as his entire team was recognized for their impeccable performance. Their dedication, professionalism and attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the evening exceeded expectations leaving guests with an experience marked by elegance, warmth and flawless hospitality.