Taste, refinement and exceeded expectations

The Bailliage Cebu Chapter of Chaine des Rotisseurs recently hosted an exquisite dinner at Nustar Resort and Casino, an affair that left guests raving about the evening’s culinary finesse, warm ambiance and the genuine camaraderie that has long defined this prestigious gastronomic society.
Guests were greeted by an atmosphere of refined elegance, where tables decorated with fresh blooms and the gentle glow of candlelight created a warm and inviting ambiance.
In true Chaine tradition, the evening unfolded with a magnificent multi-course dinner that celebrated artistry, precision and passion in every meticulously crafted dish. Each course was a testament to culinary mastery, thoughtfully prepared and beautifully presented. The wine pairings selected with care and expertise, flowed seamlessly throughout the meal, complementing and elevating the flavors without overwhelming them, creating a perfectly balanced symphony of taste and refinement.
The menu unfolded with a variety of favors. Starters featured delicate amuse-bouche offerings of shellfish, dairy and gluten that teased the appetite while the lobster bisque soup and appetizer that consisted of rich foie gras terrine, flaky brioche and warm chutney were praised for their balance of flavors and textures. The entree had rack of lamb, sweet potato gnocchi with elements of beets served with seared barramundi crushed with chorizo skin, orzo and kale.
The service throughout the evening was smooth, attentive yet unobtrusive, the pacing deliberate allowing diners to savor the artistry of both the kitchen and the cellar.
Between courses, conversation flowed easily bound by the shared appreciation of gastronomy and good company that defines the Chaine des Rotisseurs.
As the evening drew to a close, Bailli Delegue Nacional Michel Lhuillier expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the members and distinguished guests whose presence and enthusiasm made the occasion truly memorable. His words reflected not only appreciation but also pride in the enduring camaraderie that defines the Chaine spirit.
Equally delighted was the personable GM Roel Constantino, who beamed with satisfaction as his entire team was recognized for their impeccable performance. Their dedication, professionalism and attention to detail ensured that every aspect of the evening exceeded expectations leaving guests with an experience marked by elegance, warmth and flawless hospitality.