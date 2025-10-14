Phl Army, Türkiye deepen defense, peace cooperation

The Philippine Army reaffirmed its commitment to deepening defense cooperation with Türkiye during a high-level meeting between Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete and Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Akyol on Tuesday.

The courtesy call, held in Fort Bonifacio, highlighted the partnership between the two countries, with discussions focusing on the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defense industry cooperation and new opportunities for joint military training, knowledge exchanges, and collaboration in the defense sector.

Capt. Gökhan Gülbiten, the defense attaché of the Republic of Türkiye to the Philippines, underscored Ankara’s continued interest in enhancing military ties with Manila.

Nafarrete emphasized the Philippine Army’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Turkish Land Forces (TLF), noting that such partnerships are vital to the country’s evolving defense posture and regional stability.

Beyond defense industry cooperation, Ambassador Akyol also expressed Türkiye’s readiness to provide support for peace-building efforts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

His remarks came amid developments in the peace process, including the recent suspension of the decommissioning of Moro Islamic Liberation Front combatants.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the meeting also served as a platform to deepen bilateral understanding and explore additional avenues for future cooperation, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen military ties founded on mutual respect and trust.