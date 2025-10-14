On a rampage

TORONTO, Canada (AFP) — Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco each smashed three-run home runs to power Seattle over Toronto, 10-3, on Monday, grabbing a 2-0 lead in their Major League Baseball playoff series.

The Mariners are halfway to winning the best-of-seven American League Championship Series (ALCS), which continues on Wednesday in Seattle, and reaching their first World Series.

“I expect a lot of noise from the fans,” Polanco said.

“They will bring a lot of energy for us. We’ll just keep competing.”

The AL champion will meet the National League (NL) champion, either the Milwaukee Brewers or defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, in the best-of-seven final, which begins 24 October.

The Blue Jays, in their first ALCS since 2016, won their only World Series appearances in 1992 and 1993.

Rodriguez smashed a three-run homer off Toronto starting pitcher Trey Yesavage with no outs in the first inning after Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and Cal Raleigh walked.

The Blue Jays, however, answered in the first as George Springer doubled and scored on a Nathan Lukes single. Lukes took second base on a throwing error by Josh Naylor and third on a ground out before scoring on Alejandro Kirk’s single up the middle.

Toronto equalized at 3-3 in the second inning when Ernie Clement singled, advanced to third on back-to-back ground outs and scored on a Lukes single.

But the Blue Jays managed only one hit over the last seven innings.

Polanco blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a 6-3 edge. Arozarena singled and Raleigh walked to set up the Dominican second baseman’s blast to centerfield off reliever Louis Varland.

“It felt amazing to see that ball go over the fence,” Polanco said. “I was trying to get a good pitch to hit. Simple as that.”

In the sixth, Seattle’s Mitch Garver tripled off the right-field wall and pinch-runner Leo Rivas scored on J.P. Crawford’s single.

Seattle seized a 9-3 lead in the seventh when Polanco singled and Naylor, who grew up in suburban Toronto, followed with a two-run homer.

Jays reliever Yariel Rodriguez then walked Eugenio Suarez, Rivas and Victor Robles to load the bases and was replaced by Chris Bassitt, who surrendered a run on J.P. Crawford’s sacrifice fly for the final Seattle victory margin.

The NL title series starts later Monday with the Dodgers trying to become the first team to repeat as World Series champion since the New York Yankees won the 1998-2000 crowns.

The Brewers, who led MLB with 97 wins this season, reached their only World Series in 1982, losing to St. Louis in seven games.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will start for the Dodgers against left-hander Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee.