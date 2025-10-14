Metrobank Foundation’s Sobrepeña honored with Gawad Bayanihan Award

The Rotary Club of Makati Metro (RCMM) has conferred the Gawad Bayanihan Award on Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) Trustee Aniceto “Chito” M. Sobrepeña in recognition of his decades-long contribution to nation-building and public service.

Presented by Unite for Good President and 2016 Outstanding Filipino Soldier awardee Fernando Parcon, the award marks a milestone for RCMM, this being the first time the honor was given to a non-Rotarian.

Held at the Ayala Alabang Country Club, the event gathered RCMM members, members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as current and former outstanding soldier awardees.

Leadership

Sobrepeña, who stepped down in July 2025 as MBFI president after 30 years of service, was cited for his leadership in advancing programs on education, arts, social development, and disaster response. He also spearheaded MBFI’s partnership with RCMM in recognizing the country’s outstanding soldiers under the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program.

“Chito, tonight we recognize you not just as the head of an institution, but as a man who has lived out the very values we Rotarians hold dear: service above self, leadership with integrity, and a life dedicated to others,” said former RCMM president Lior Liechtenstein.