Branch slapped with 1-game suspension

NEW YORK (AFP) — Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended for one game by the National Football League (NFL) on Monday for striking Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to start a post-game scuffle on Sunday.

The move came in the moments after Detroit’s 30-17 loss to Kansas City.

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a statement.

“Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

Branch ignited the skirmish when he struck Smith-Schuster in the face following a game-ending kneel down from Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Smith-Schuster confronted Branch, who then seized the receiver’s face mask and tossed him to the ground, sparking a larger conflict between players for both clubs.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell criticized Branch after the game, saying that he apologized to Chiefs coach Andy Reid after Branch’s actions.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do, it’s not what we’re about,” Campbell said.

“That’s not okay. That’s not what we do here, and it’s not going to be okay. He knows it, our team knows it. That’s not what we do.”

Branch, 23, apologized for the incident after the game, calling his actions “a childish thing” but saying he was retaliating for attempts to “bully” him, including Smith-Schuster hitting him in the back late in the game.

Branch, in his third NFL season, had seven tackles on Sunday and has made 33 in six games this season. He drew seven fines last season and has been fined three times this season for a total of $34,784 for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness violations.