Wilson glad to overcome ex-mentor

Winning his first game as head coach in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is sweet.

But doing it at the expense of his former mentor makes it special.

Willy Wilson was elated to pick up his first-ever professional coaching victory at the expense of his former coach, Leo Austria, during Phoenix’s 109-103 triumph over San Miguel Beer in the 50th Philippine Cup late Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Wilson said he owes a lot to Austria, who served as his mentor when he was still playing for Welcoat in the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL) until he was drafted in the PBA in 2004.

“Coach Leo was my coach when I was still in the PBL playing for Welcoat. I actually owe a lot of me being in the PBA to him and he knows that,” said Wilson after powering the Fuel Masters to their first win over the Beermen since posting a 110-103 victory inside the Clark bubble on 5 November 2020.

Seeing a student beating his mentor is nothing new in the golden season of the PBA.

Just a week ago, LA Tenorio pulled off a surprise when he beat his longtime mentor and — Tim Cone, the winningest coach in PBA history — following Magnolia’s 80-73 victory over Barangay Ginebra in the opening salvo of the league’s 50th season.

Tenorio drew praise for such an impressive performance, but nothing was bigger than what Cone told him after the game.

“I’m happy for LA, sad for myself,” Cone said.

“He did a good job preparing his team. They (Hotshots) looked sharper and better.”

Prior to facing Austria, Wilson and the Fuel Masters bowed to TNT Tropang 5G led by Chot Reyes, who also served as Wilson’s mentor at San Miguel in 2006.

“I was excited to play against TNT and San Miguel not just because they’re really, really strong teams, but because I played for both coaches,” Wilson said.

“Coach Chot was also my coach when I played for San Miguel.”

Wilson, who also credits the discipline he gained from his college coach at De La Salle University in Franz Pumaren, said he still has a lot to learn as he navigates his professional coaching career. He, however, is willing to absorb all the lessons and eventually lead the Fuel Masters to their first ever PBA title.

“I look at it as a great opportunity when the master meets his student,” Wilson said, vowing to inspire Phoenix to work hard in every game.

“No expectations as far as wins or losses. We’ll just play our best and continue to grow. I don’t want us to be the same team that we were yesterday and today.”