The music and relevance of Frenchie Dy

Gift

Frenchie’s greatest gift is, of course, her singing voice. During the press conference, she regaled the members of the media with a mash-up of two songs, Florante’s “Handog” and Barbra Streisand’s “I Could.”

Dy’s interpretation of the Florante classic was deeply emotional; it was like the song was written for her; it was like her manner of saying to everyone how grateful she is for her journey and path as a singer and that the song was her tribute to the songs that were instrumental to her being the power diva that she is. Every line and note, she infused with sincerity.

The Streisand song was crystal clear; her interpretation of it was personal, the perfect anthem for her children.

With just two songs, her becoming the second grand winner of Star In A Million and earning the title of “Power Diva,” Dy rightfully deserves it.

Her heartfelt delivery, the manner she brings out the stories behind her repertoire of songs and her ability to know when to bring out the “power” and “extra oomph” needed for challenging showpieces make it a no-brainer as to why she continues her reign after 20 years.

Thankful

Dy said: “I give honor to God for the talent given to me. When I came into the industry, despite being a champion of a singing contest, I was always bashed harshly because of my looks.”

“They always targeted my weight, my not being pretty according to the set of beauty standards,” Dy said and carried on: “Thanks to God and the gift given to me, laban lang ako. I persevered, practiced more, gave more heart and meaning to the songs I sang. I gave priority to professionalism and remained true to my values. God was and is always with me; that is why here, I am ready to stay and sing for everyone.”

“I want to inspire others,” said Dy. “My Bell’s Palsy journey is an open book and I am living proof that this affliction can be treated with the proper medication, therapy and God’s healing and love. Kapit lang palagi kay Lord (always hold on to God). He will not abandon and forsake us because He loves us.”

“Despite all my difficulties and setbacks, here I am, still fighting, counting my blessings, the gift of music, family, friends, healing, health and more,” Dy said, “I know life is hard. Not every day is a happy one. But I choose to be grateful and see that indeed there is a rainbow after a storm. With what I have been through and how I dealt with it, I pray that it gives not only hope, but courage to all who face personal battles and issues.”

Thank you for the music

The concert, said Dy, will “include songs from my amateur years and of course, my winning piece in Star In A Million. There will be a lot of hugot songs, romantic ballads that speak and demonstrate the many kinds of love. It will be a night of nostalgia, jamming with friends and contemporary songs given the Frenchie Dy feel and style.”

“Nood ka ha, (please watch), Alwin. Reunion din natin ito nina Bituin and Radha (this is our reunion with Bituin and Radha), hindi ba ikaw ang fourth big, big, sis (you are our fourth big, big sister) namin?”

Awww… shucks, Frenchie Dy, was my thought, as we embraced tightly.