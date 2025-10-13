Digiplus, Bayad partner for players’ OTC cash-in transactions

Digiplus’ BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone players can now make OTC cash-ins at Bayad Centers and partner outlets nationwide. The agreement between Digiplus and Bayad is effective immediately, making DigiPlus Bayad’s only gaming partner for OTC cash transactions.

BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone players now have more convenient and secure ways to fund their accounts through a new partnership between DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the leading digital entertainment provider, and Bayad, a trusted bills payment service provider in the Philippines.

Through this partnership, DigiPlus customers can now make over-the-counter (OTC) cash-ins or deposits at more than 800 Bayad Center branches and Bayad Partners located in malls, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide.

The partnership was formally signed on 8 October 2025, led by top executives from both companies: Eusebio H. Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus; Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent Inc., a subsidiary of DigiPlus; Ray C. Espinosa, chairman of Bayad; and Lawrence Y. Ferrer, president and CEO of Bayad.

Effective immediately

The agreement is effective immediately, making DigiPlus Bayad’s only gaming partner for OTC cash transactions.

Bayad is accredited by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as an Electronic Money Issuer (EMI). For its part, DigiPlus partners only with BSP-accredited payment channels in accordance with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) requirements, ensuring that all player wallet transactions are processed through secure and compliant platforms.

Additional features including cash-outs or withdrawals and access through the Bayad App will be rolled out in the next phases, providing BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone players with more ways to manage their funds conveniently and safely.

“At DigiPlus, our priority is to deliver engaging entertainment while ensuring safe and reliable services for our players,” said Eusebio H. Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. “This partnership with Bayad provides customers with more secure and convenient ways to manage their transactions, reinforcing our commitment to player protection and dependable service at every touchpoint.”

Another meaningful step forward

For his part, Atty. Ray C. Espinosa, chairman of the Board at Bayan, said, “Today, we take another meaningful step forward through our partnership with DigiPlus. Together, we’re expanding access to digital channels and offering new, engaging, and responsible ways for Filipinos to experience convenience and entertainment made possible by accessible and inclusive financial services.”

The Bayad payment channels partnership adds to DigiPlus’ growing customer service network and player support, which already includes its in-house 24/7 customer support, 130+ physical BingoPlus stores nationwide, and a surety bond for player wallets.

These expanding service touchpoints reflect DigiPlus’ continued commitment to delivering digital entertainment with safe, reliable, and accessible service for Filipinos.