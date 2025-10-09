Remulla takes oath as Ombudsman, vows impartiality and faster case resolution

Jesus Crispin Remulla was formally sworn in as the nation’s new Ombudsman on Thursday morning before Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen at the SC en banc session hall in Manila.

Remulla, who was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from a shortlist of seven candidates, sought to dispel concerns regarding the impartiality of his office by promising that the anti-graft body would not be used for political vendetta.

This comes amid insinuations that he might target former allies of the previous administration.

The new Ombudsman stressed that his term would be characterized by efficiency and greater public access to information.

Remulla committed his office to expediting the resolution of a backlog of cases.

He also cited plans to prioritize cases filed in connection with anomalous flood control projects as a commitment to accountability in public spending.

The Ombudsman is a constitutionally mandated office responsible for investigating and prosecuting graft and corruption cases involving public officials.

On the other hand, Remulla said he raised his children well and has no fear of them being involved in any infraction of the law, much less in corruption.

When asked how he would act should his children, friends, or relatives be implicated in corruption issues, the former Justice Secretary gave a firm response as he stressed his family’s impeccable upbringing.

“Yung mga anak ko pinalaki naman ‘yan ng asawa ko na maayos na tao at alam nila na pag ang tatay nila ay nagtratrabaho, nagtratrabaho talaga. They know about it kaya ako ay hindi natatakot na meron silang gagawin na masama. I think we raised them very well,” Remulla said.