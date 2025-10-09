DBM chief honors ICI invite for 'authoritative guidance' on NEP, GAA

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) SecretaryAmenah Pangandaman has signified readiness to help the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in its faithful discharge of authority to dig the truth about the alleged systemic corruption in flood control projects which threatens to erode public trust in government institutions.

The DBM chief confirmed that she received the formal invitation to attend a special meeting on 14 October 2025 to provide the ICI with a comprehensive understanding of the national budget process and ensure that the ICI’s exercise of its mandate aligns fully with prevailing statutes, jurisprudence, and administrative issuances.

In a formal communication dated 7 October 2025, the ICI requested the presence of Pangandaman and key DBM officials to discuss the procedures related to the National Expenditure Program (NEP) and the General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The discussion will also focus on the release of unprogrammed funds, particularly those linked to flood control and related infrastructure projects.

The Commission said its initiative stems from the growing public concern over reports of alleged irregularities, misuse of funds, and possible corruption in certain government-funded flood control projects.

These incidents, according to the ICI, not only threaten public safety but also erode citizens’ trust in government institutions.

The ICI chairperson and members underscored that their mandate is to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in all infrastructure-related undertakings.

The body also vowed to hold accountable any government officials, employees, or private individuals found to have engaged in graft, corruption, or any act that undermines national interest.

“The primary purpose of the request is to seek authoritative guidance from the DBM on matters concerning the NEP and the GAA - particularly those line projects linked to ghost or substandard infrastructure projects and the procedures for the release of unprogrammed funds,” the Commission said in its letter.

Pangandaman, for her part, welcomed the invitation, noting that cooperation between oversight and implementing bodies is crucial in fostering fiscal transparency and ensuring the efficient use of public resources.

“The DBM fully supports the ICI’s mission to promote transparency, integrity, and accountability in infrastructure spending, in the spirit of open governance and public trust,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

She added that the Budget department remains committed to providing clear and authoritative guidance on budgetary policies, processes, and implementation mechanisms as embodied in the National Expenditure Program and the General Appropriations Act.

The DBM has consistently emphasized that collaboration and information-sharing among institutions are key to preventing irregularities in project implementation, strengthening fiscal discipline, and improving the quality of government service delivery.